Convoy of tow trucks drive through New Brunswick town to say goodbye to colleague

A convoy of tow trucks drove through the small town of Sussex, N.B. on Monday as drivers gathered to say goodbye to one of their own.

Ralph Douthwright, originally of Carsonville, died last Tuesday at the age of 72 from pancreatic cancer at the Sussex Health Centre surrounded by family.

Now, almost a week later, members of his family on the road have come to say their own goodbyes.

Tom Robinson grew up with the Ralph’s Auto Repair owner and said he was devoted to his job and the thousands he hitched up and rescued over the past 34 years.

“I mean he towed my cars before and we have had coffee 100,000 times,” Robinson said. “We will always be friends, you know?”

Douthwright’s obituary on Wallace Funeral Home describes him as someone who would “share happy stories” about people they helped and who left a big impact on those he met.

The memorial goes on to say he was busy either building, running machinery, tinkering on special projects or coffee with friends.

AA Towing driver Tom Robinson organized the funeral procession of close to 20 trucks which came from across the province.

“Ralph had a big heart and he was good to people and he knew what goes around, comes around,” Robinson said.

Many operators like Bruno Therriault and Vernon Bishop made their way down from Oromocto and Chipman respectively.

They, like Douthwright, are often on call 24 hours a day to help stranded drivers, putting aside time with their family to get behind the wheel.

“We are all on a one-way street and all going the same way but some of us have got shorter routes than others,” Therriault, who works at Sunbury Towing, said.

“If you think of the times we left the dinner table to go on a tow because somebody’s keys were locked in and kids locked in cars,” said Bishop, who works at Vernon Bishop Towing.

The 72-year-old’s son will pick up the hitch where he left off.

A statement from the family described him as a man who loved his family, community and the towing industry.

“His passion for all three were evident in his day to day life,” the statement reads.

“Rest easy Dad. Gone Fishin’,” his obituary ends.