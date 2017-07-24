Canada
Regina leads the country in total crime rate

Regina police say a Statistics Canada report showing the city has the highest per capita crime rate among all major Canadian cities isn't news to them.

The report shows the crime severity index jumped 15 per cent last year over 2015 as the number of police-reported crimes rose to 9,253 from 8,319 the previous year.

Chief Evan Bray says the city has a problem with property crime and firearms — and police need to find a way to get guns off the streets and people off drugs.

But Mayor Michael Fougere insists Regina is safe compared with a decade ago and says he’s confident the police are doing “a wonderful job.”

