Manitoba’s credit rating drops

WINNIPEG – The Manitoba government has had its credit rating downgraded for the second time in 13 months by S&P Global Ratings.

The global bond-rating agency says the province continues to post large deficits, which are adding to an overall debt load that is already high.

It says the government is taking steps to control costs, but with a seven-year plan to balance the books, the next couple of years will continue to see a lot of red ink.

Credit ratings affect how much interest governments pay on money they borrow.

S&P Global Ratings has cut Manitoba’s rating to A-plus from double-A-minus.

Last July, the same agency cut Manitoba’s rating to double-A-minus from double-A.

