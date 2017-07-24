Edmonton Oilers tickets to go on sale in August

After a stellar season that saw them go to the final game of the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Edmonton Oilers are back in Rogers Place for the regular season Oct. 4.

On Monday morning, the club announced that tickets for all games will go on sale Aug. 1.

Fans clamoring to get their eyes on the NHL’s newest team, the Las Vegas Golden Knights, won’t have long to wait. The club makes its first trip to Edmonton on Nov. 14.

The current Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins will take to the ice at Rogers Place on Nov. 1.

The 2017-18 season also features two editions of the Battle of Alberta at Rogers Place; the first is the season opener on Oct. 4.

Tickets for all games go on sale at 10 a.m. on Aug. 1 and are expected to sell quickly. Tickets will be available through the Edmonton Oilers website.