Mercier Bridge works snarl south shore commute

Crews are working to repair a ramp on the northbound span on the Mercier Bridge, connecting Kahnawake to LaSalle.

That means there will be one lane in each direction on the southbound side of the bridge.

The Mercier Bridge is down to one lane in each direction all week. AVOID IF POSSIBLE. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/TUU8Kq8shu — Billy Shields (@billyshields) July 24, 2017

“Getting home is a nightmare. What is normally a 20 minute commute is now a 45-50-minute commute,” said John Lim, a LaSalle resident.

Work on the ramp is taking place before the start of a $300 million project to replace the southbound span.

“The challenge is to prioritize this project with other projects going on in the Montreal area,” said Claude Vigeant, a retiree who lives near the bridge.

The Mercier Bridge carries about 80,000 cars a day on it, and comprises two parts — the original southbound lane built in the 1930s, and the northbound lane, built around 30 years later.

Claude Vigeant says work on the bridge is long overdue, but it will cause some snags as it happens. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/btlz3IKqmw — Billy Shields (@billyshields) July 24, 2017

The work on the ramp will run until midnight Saturday.