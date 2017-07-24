Sports
July 24, 2017 12:36 pm
Updated: July 24, 2017 1:26 pm

Winnipeg Jets ink Connor Hellebuyck to new deal

Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck stretches to make a save as the puck hits the crossbar on a shot by the Minnesota Wild during an NHL hockey game in Winnipeg on February 7, 2017.

Trevor Hagan / The Canadian Press
WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Jets have avoided salary arbitration with restricted free agent goalie Connor Hellebuyck by signing him to a one-year contract worth $2.25-million.

The two sides were scheduled to meet with an arbitrator on August 1. Hellebuyck is coming off a three-year, entry-level deal that paid him an average of $925,000 a season.

Hellebuyck appeared in a career-high 56 games for the Jets last season. He put up a 26-19-4 record along with a 2.89 goals-against average, .907 save percentage and four shutouts.

The 24-year-old was selected by Winnipeg in the fifth round of the 2012 NHL Draft.

