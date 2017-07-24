Trump asks why ‘beleaguered’ attorney general isn’t probing Hillary Clinton’s Russia ties

U.S. President Donald Trump took to Twitter Monday morning to wonder why “beleaguered” Attorney General Jeff Sessions isn’t investigating Hillary Clinton for her ties to Russia.

“So why aren’t the Committees and investigators, and of course our beleaguered A.G., looking into Crooked Hillarys crimes & Russia relations?” Trump tweeted.

The tweet launched attacks at both Sessions and Clinton — something the president has done several times recently.

So why aren't the Committees and investigators, and of course our beleaguered A.G., looking into Crooked Hillarys crimes & Russia relations? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 24, 2017

This past weekend, Trump brought up Clinton’s use of a private email server, asking why that isn’t being investigated. An FBI probe into the emails ended last July.

He claimed Clinton “acid washed” her emails, whereas his son, Donald Trump Jr., was transparent about an email exchange that ultimately led him to meet with a Russian lawyer who promised damaging information on Clinton.

Trump also said that Clinton has several ties to Russia.

My son Donald openly gave his e-mails to the media & authorities whereas Crooked Hillary Clinton deleted (& acid washed) her 33,000 e-mails! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 22, 2017



…What about all of the Clinton ties to Russia, including Podesta Company, Uranium deal, Russian Reset, big dollar speeches etc. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 22, 2017

This also isn’t the first time he’s openly criticized Sessions. In an interview with the New York Times last week, he slammed the attorney general for stepping away from the Russia election-meddling investigation.

“Sessions should have never recused himself,” Trump told the paper. “And if he was going to recuse himself, he should have told me before he took the job and I would have picked somebody else.”

Clinton wasn’t the only Democrat to face a Twitter attack from the president Monday.

Trump also suggested that Democrats should stop blaming Russian interference for their election loss, and rather blame themselves. His remarks were largely aimed at Democratic Congressman Adam Schiff, who criticized the president a day earlier.

Sleazy Adam Schiff, the totally biased Congressman looking into "Russia," spends all of his time on television pushing the Dem loss excuse! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 24, 2017

While on CBS’s “Face the Nation” on Sunday, Schiff said Trump is “clearly worried” that the Russia investigation will look into his finances.

“What concerns me the most is anything that could be held over the president’s head that could influence U.S. policy,” Schiff said.