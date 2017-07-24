Parents of terminally ill baby Charlie Gard drop legal battle over treatment

LONDON – The parents of Charlie Gard have ended their legal battle to give the terminally ill British baby further treatment, a lawyer representing the parents said on Monday.

The lawyer told London’s High Court that time had “run out” for the child.

“For Charlie it is too late. The damage has been done,” Grant Armstrong said.

Charlie has a rare genetic condition causing progressive muscle weakness and brain damage. His parents had sought to send him to the United States to undergo experimental therapy.

Britain’s courts, backed by the European Court of Human Rights, have refused permission, saying it would prolong his suffering without any realistic prospect of helping the 11-month-old child.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Pope Francis have voiced support for Charlie.

