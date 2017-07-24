Bob Layton Editorial: What were you protesting?

It started Saturday night and continued Sunday, people asking me, “So, Bob, what do you think of the vote? A unified conservative front. Great news, right? What do you think about that?” Their eyes were lit up with joy.

Mine were not, as I explained to them that at the moment I felt it was good the right had united, but I was not giving a united conservative party a blank cheque to be the next government of Alberta.

Let’s not forget the Conservatives were kicked out on a protest vote, and let’s not forget what we were protesting.

Related A new day in Alberta politics as United Conservative Party emerges

For some it was the “look in the mirror” remark. For others, it was the suggestion that we’d get less back for our charitable donations. There were fears of job losses.

I will not be able to make a decision on where my vote goes until I see their plan, which better include challenging Ottawa on the carbon tax.

I want to see low oil price budget ideas.

They got the unity vote done, next, it’s the leadership, and then let’s see what else they’ve got.

How about a referendum on major issues to see what the people want, instead of letting those we elected become our masters instead of our servants?

How about a contract that means resigning if they don’t produce, or, is that asking too much?

Let me know what you want to see in return for your support.

Bob Layton is the news manager of the Corus Edmonton group of radio stations and a commentator for Global News.