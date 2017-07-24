Pregnant woman seriously injured in Montreal North stabbing

A 33-year-old pregnant woman was seriously injured after being stabbed in her Montreal North apartment early Monday morning.

READ MORE: 2 men in hospital after Old Montreal stabbing

Montreal police responded to a 911 call at 2:30 a.m. on Langelier Boulevard near Pascale Street when they found the woman with multiple stab wounds to her upper body.

A 33 y-o pregnant woman have been stabbed several times in the upper and lower body by her boyfriend, on Langelier in Mtl. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/h4XbQqk8CA — Yannick Gadbois (@yangad77) July 24, 2017

“The woman was transported to hospital with serious wounds,” said Montreal police spokesperson Emmanuel Couture.

“Her life is not in danger, but the baby is at high risk after an emergency C-section was performed.”

Montreal police are searching for a 37-year-old male suspect, who is 5’9” with a scar on his face. He fled the scene in a 2007 grey Mazda 3.

Montreal police are requesting the public to contact them if he is located as he is to be considered armed and dangerous.