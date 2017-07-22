2 men in hospital after Old Montreal stabbing

Montreal police are investigating after two men were stabbed following a fight outside a bar in Old Montreal overnight.

Police were called to the intersection of Notre-Dame and McGill streets at 3 a.m. Saturday after several people were involved in a brawl.

According to SPVM spokesperson Manuel Couture, the altercation started outside a bar on Notre-Dame Street before moving towards the intersection, where a 32-year-old man was stabbed in the upper body.

A 31-year-old doorman working at the bar was also stabbed after he tried breaking up the fight. He suffered injuries to his lower body, Couture said.

Both men were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made.

Investigators were combing the scene Saturday, trying to determine the cause and circumstances leading up to the stabbing.