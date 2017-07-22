Environment Canada confirms 6 tornadoes touched down in Saskatchewan

Clinton Monchuk says just after 4 p.m. CT on Friday afternoon he witnessed a tornado while spraying his barley crop north of Lanigan.

But not even a tornado could get Monchuk to stop spraying his crop.

“It wasn’t raining and it wasn’t windy where I was,” Monchuk explained.

Shortly after the severe weather, he posted the video of it to social media, gaining hundreds of likes and retweets.

On Saturday, Environment Canada confirmed six tornadoes touched down in the province on Friday.

There were two north of Lanigan, one north of the BHP Jansen Mine, one near the village of Quill Lake, one near Fishing Lake and one between Wapella and Rocanville, with no damage reported.

Originally on Friday evening, the federal agency confirmed four tornadoes touched down; however it updated to six on Saturday afternoon.

According to Environment Canada’s preliminary reports, there were no injuries or significant damage from Friday’s tornadoes.

Terri Hamilton lives in the Lanigan area.

She spotted a tornado near the BHP Jansen mine.

“I look back in my rear view mirror and I see this tornado coming down. So I stopped and I took a couple pictures then started the live feed on Facebook,” Hamilton said.

Hamilton said she wanted to post the video to social media hoping to notify other locals.

“Everyone was lucky, it was in the middle of a field,” Hamilton said.