Severe thunderstorm watch for Saskatoon, funnel cloud advisory in west Sask.
Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Saskatoon, Prince Albert, Regina and into east central and southeast Saskatchewan.
Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that could produce strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.
Storms rolled across central Saskatchewan Tuesday night with a tornado warning issued in the Davidson area after an eyewitness report of a twister near Loreburn.
A curling rink was destroyed in Strongfield and significant wind damage also occured in outlook.
An Enviornment and Climate Change Canada team is currently conducting a damage survey in those regions and will provide information as it becomes available.
Golfball sized hail with a 45 millimetre diametre was reported in Milden and nickel sized hail with 21 millimetre diametre was reported in Hershel.
Winds gusted upwards of 93 km/h in Coronach, 85 km/h in Elbow and 81 km/h in Outlook.
A warm and cold front associated with an approaching area of low pressure will trigger thunderstorms in portions of southern Saskatchewan, some of which may become severe Friday afternoon and evening.
A weather advisory for possible funnel clouds has been issued in the North Battleford, Kindersely, Rosetown, Biggar, St. Walburg and Lloydminster areas.
Showers and thunderstorms are expected Friday afternoon as an area of low pressure moves into the region.
As these showers and thunderstorms develop, conditions will be favourable for funnel clouds.
These type of funnel clouds are generated by weak rotation under rapidly growing clouds or weak thunderstorms.
This rotation is normally not a danger near the ground, however, there is a chance that it could intensify and become a weak landspout tornado.
