Saskatchewan Soccer Day, a time to celebrate a growing sport

Ella Molnar has been playing soccer for over 18 years and she is excited to see her favourite sport be recognized on Saturday for Saskatchewan’s first ever Soccer Day.

“It’s great to see all the people out, it just really reinforces that it should be here and that it’s exciting to bring an event like this out here,” Molnar said.

READ MORE: Soccer Day in Saskatchewan

Soccer Day features international teams — New York Cosmos and Valencia CF from Spain face off. Saskatchewan Soccer Association’s Jennifer Ellarma says these types of events are more common in cities like Toronto or Vancouver, and to see it in Regina is a big deal.

READ MORE: New Mosaic Stadium set to host Valencia CF and New York Cosmos

“Two professional teams coming in for the first time… To have football, a different kind of football played in our new stadium for our first year is really exciting,” Ellarma said.

More than 40,000 people of all ages have registered for soccer across the province. Over 10,000 of those players are in Regina alone.

“As the population of Saskatchewan continues to evolve and become more diverse, the more the world’s game is coming to our province… It’s easily accessible and it’s easy to play and that is why people get behind it,” Ellarma said.

As for Molnar, she also feels this is only the beginning for soccer lovers in the province.

READ MORE: Popular All-African Soccer Tournament wraps for another year

“More kids are starting to join soccer from all age categories… It’s really refreshing to see at the university level, as well, we are getting a lot more local players. Coming to the U of R or U of S, and both universities are making a name for themselves on a national scale,” Molnar said.