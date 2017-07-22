Nova Scotia man charged with drug trafficking

Members of the Pictou County Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit have laid drug charges following a search earlier this week.

Police say they seized a quantity of methamphetamine from a commercial business in Plymouth, N.S., on Wednesday.

A 40-year-old man from Trenton, N.S., was arrested and is now facing a charge of possession of a controlled substance for the purposes of trafficking.

The accused has been released from custody and will appear in provincial court at a later date.