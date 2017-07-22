Canada
July 22, 2017 1:13 pm

Montreal reaches deal with blue-collar workers union over pension plan

By Web producer  Global News

In this Dec. 2015 file photo, blue collar workers attend a general assembly at the Palais de Congrès. The union representing the workers has reached a deal with the city over pension plans. Saturday, July 22, 2017.

Yannick Gadbois/Global News
A A

An agreement in principle was reached Friday between the City of Montreal and its blue-collar workers over pension plans for municipal workers.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) — a section of which represents the city’s blue-collar workers — said in a news release that the “agreement protects the interests of the workers in a responsible manner, within a challenging environment.”

Story continues below

READ MORE: Quebec passes controversial pension reform bill

The negotiations, which CUPE described as “intensive,” became necessary after Bill-15 was adopted into law in December 2014, forcing workers to make equal contributions to their pension funds, to offset a $4-billion pension fund deficit.

Despite having reached an agreement, CUPE said it would continue its legal challenge to have Bill-15 declared unconstitutional.

READ MORE: Montreal firefighters to pay $253K over labour dispute with city

Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre took to social media to announce a deal had been reached, and to express his satisfaction.

Details of the agreement will only be made public once the agreement has been formally adopted by union members, pending a secret vote.

READ MORE: Montreal police union reaches deal with city over pension reform

The city previously reached similar agreements with the firefighters union in May and Montreal police in June.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
blue collar workers
Canadian Union Of Public Employees
CUPE
denis coderre
Montreal Blue Collar Workers
Montreal politics
Pension plan reform
Pension reform bill
Quebec Bill 15
Quebec pension protest
Quebec politics

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News