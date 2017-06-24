Montreal police union reaches deal with city over pension reform
The Montreal police Brotherhood (FPPM) announced Saturday that after “intense negotiations” the union had finally reached an agreement-in-principle with the City of Montreal.
According to a statement issued by the FPPM, the collective-bargaining agreement covers a seven year period from from Jan.1 2015 to Dec. 31 2021.
Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre welcomed the deal, taking to social media to congratulate negotiators on a job well done.
The tentative deal puts an end to over three years of pressure tactics by Montreal police.
Officers had been without a contract since Dec. 31, 2014 and had resorted to wearing camo pants to protest changes to their pension plan.
Earlier this week, the union had asked members to wear their standard uniform as a show of good faith at the negotiating table.
Other recent pressure tactics included a march by 3,000 off-duty officers during the Jacques Cartier Bridge lighting ceremony on May 17 as part of Montreal’s 375th birthday celebrations.
Coderre expressed his displeasure over the tactic and called for a repeat ceremony to be held Sunday night.
The details of the agreement have yet to be made public.
