Montreal police union reaches deal with city over pension reform

The Montreal police Brotherhood (FPPM) announced Saturday that after “intense negotiations” the union had finally reached an agreement-in-principle with the City of Montreal.

According to a statement issued by the FPPM, the collective-bargaining agreement covers a seven year period from from Jan.1 2015 to Dec. 31 2021.

Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre welcomed the deal, taking to social media to congratulate negotiators on a job well done.

Entente de principe avec Fraternité policiers et policières: entente de 7 ans + permet de régler obligations loi 15. Bravo aux négociateurs — DenisCoderre (@DenisCoderre) June 24, 2017

The tentative deal puts an end to over three years of pressure tactics by Montreal police.

Officers had been without a contract since Dec. 31, 2014 and had resorted to wearing camo pants to protest changes to their pension plan.

WATCH BELOW: Montreal police protests

Earlier this week, the union had asked members to wear their standard uniform as a show of good faith at the negotiating table.

Other recent pressure tactics included a march by 3,000 off-duty officers during the Jacques Cartier Bridge lighting ceremony on May 17 as part of Montreal’s 375th birthday celebrations.

READ MORE: Jacques Cartier Bridge-lighting ceremony repeat planned for June 25

Coderre expressed his displeasure over the tactic and called for a repeat ceremony to be held Sunday night.

The details of the agreement have yet to be made public.