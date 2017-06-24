Montreal firefighters to pay $253K over labour dispute with city

The Montreal firefighters association confirmed Friday night it will pay the city $253,000 in damages as part of its recent agreement putting an end to a years-long labour dispute.

The city and and the firefighters’ union reached an agreement in principle with the City of Montreal last May over pension reforms.

The union endorsed the deal last week but the details were only made public Friday night.

The association agreed to pay $200,000 in damages to the city to cover the legal costs engendered by the dispute. The city had originally asked for $1 million, the association said in a press release.

Another $53,000 will go towards paying the fines of 53 firefighters who were accused of storming and ransacking council chambers at City Hall during an August 2014 protest.

Hundreds of municipal workers, including firefighters, descended on City Hall on August 18 to protest Bill 3, which would impose a 50/50 split of the cost of municipal pension plans and other labour relations.

The bill was adopted in December of that year.

The charges against the firefighters were recently dropped, but six firefighters were let go over their role in the protests