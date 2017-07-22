Collision on Nova Scotia highway sends three to hospital

RCMP say three people have been sent to hospital following a collision in Grand Lake, N.S. Friday evening.

The crashed happened shortly after 10:30 p.m. near the 5300 block of Highway 2.

Police say a GMC pickup truck and a Kia Forte were travelling in opposite directions when they collided.

The sole occupant of the Kia, a man in his mid-30s, was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

There were two men in the pickup truck and both were taken to hospital. Police say one of the men had serious injuries, while the other sustained minor injuries.

Police say their preliminary investigation indicates alcohol was a factor in the crash.

The investigation remains ongoing. At this time, RCMP say no charges have been laid.

