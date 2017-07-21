Quebec artists create sculptures with flood driftwood to honour victims
The recent flooding left behind all kinds of debris but where some see driftwood and damaged furniture, a group of four Hudson and Vaudreuil artists see possibilities.
The artists are picking up the pieces of people’s lives and giving them new meaning through art.
The project was conceived by Daniel Gautier, a local Hudson artist.
It brought together artists Monica Brinkman from Vaudreuil, Kent Tompson and Nancy Farnum from Hudson.
Each one created a different piece made with pieces of driftwood and items left over from the flood.
The sculptures are intricate and carry many meaningful details.
“It was important to keep a memory of the flood,” Nancy Farnum said.
“I think that by doing these art pieces, we’re keeping the conversation going, even if it’s in a lighthearted manner.”
Farnum’s structure is called “Carpe Treeum.”
“Instead of Carpe Diem — seize the day — it’s Carpe Treeum — seize the tree — in the sense that you had to be hanging onto something during the floods.”
Gautier says the goal of displaying these pieces is to give flood victims an emotional Band-Aid of sorts.
“You have many people suffering about that,” Gautier said.
“It’s a therapy for the person, it’s therapy for the artist, it’s for everybody.”
“I hope it helps them feel a sense of fun, that there is good, afterwards,” Farnum added.
“Out of the disaster, we did create something wonderful, and that their lives will get better.”
