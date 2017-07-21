Cleanup to begin on important kokanee spawning beds in Kelowna

Just like most people, kokanee fish like a clean bed.

On Monday, Environment Ministry crews will begin cleaning the spawning channel and associated settling pond at Mission Creek Regional Park in Kelowna.

Heavy equipment will be used and sediment will be removed from the gravel beds with high pressure washers to improve spawning success.

The work should be completed by the middle of August before the kokanee enter Mission Creek to lay their eggs.

Kokanee are land-locked members of the salmon family.