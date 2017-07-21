Hamilton councillor announces provincial election run

A Hamilton city councillor is looking to make the jump to provincial politics.

Ward 15 Councillor Judi Partridge, who has represented Flamborough residents for the past seven years at city hall, has announced she will be the Ontario Liberal candidate for the new riding of Flamborough-Glanbrook.

She’ll be acclaimed at a nomination meeting on August 14.

Partridge calls it a “natural progression” and says agriculture, economic development and protecting the rural way of life will be her priorities.

READ MORE: Housing affordability will be ‘a big election issue’ in Ontario: Tim Hudak

Longtime MPP Ted McMeekin will be the Liberal candidate for the redistributed provincial riding of Hamilton West-Ancaster-Dundas.

McMeekin has represented Ancaster-Dundas-Flamborough-Westdale for the past 17 years, but that riding is now being redistributed.

Ontario voters will head to the polls next summer.