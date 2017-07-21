Destructive Lake Country wildfire may have been deliberately set

RCMP say the Lake Country wildfire last weekend could be arson and an in-depth investigation is underway to determine the cause.

The wind fanned fire started late Saturday afternoon and raced up a grassy hillside into a neighbourhood destroying eight homes and several out buildings.

“At this time we are treating this fire as suspicious and believe it to be human caused,” said RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Dan Moskaluk in a news release.

“As is the case with many investigations it is information from the public that solves them.”

Police have set up a dedicated phone tip line, 250-707-8025, to receive information about the fire or any suspicious activity in the area.

Investigators from the Lake Country and Kelowna RCMP detachments, as well as South East District headquarters, are conducting the probe.