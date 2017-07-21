Justin Trudeau urges opposition to leave ‘domestic squabbles’ at home

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took aim at the cross-border Conservative campaign lambasting him for a generous federal payout to Omar Khadr, saying “domestic squabbles” should be left at home.

Speaking at a summer camp in southwestern Nova Scotia Friday, Trudeau said domestic politics should stay within Canada’s borders.

READ MORE: Liberals’ support still strong despite Khadr settlement: poll

“When I cross outside of our borders I speak for all Canadians and I leave the domestic politics at home,” he said. “Other parties don’t seem to have that rule but I think it’s one that Canadians appreciate and Canadians expect and when I deal with the United States, I leave the domestic squabbles at home.”

He says he’ll continue to work with opposition parties ahead of talks to rejig the North American Free Trade Agreement next month, but that Canadians expect domestic disputes won’t derail those discussions.

Senior Liberals have accused Conservatives of fanning anti-Trudeau sentiment ahead of NAFTA negotiations, but Tory Leader Andrew Scheer has argued that the Grits are to blame for any American backlash over the Khadr payment.

WATCH: Asked if he’s concerned that a campaign by Conservative MPs to criticize the government’s Omar Khadr settlement in the U.S. media could have negative impacts on NAFTA negotiations, Prime Minister Trudeau said he’s “pleased” the approach to the talks has remained bipartisan.

Trudeau says he understands if Canadians are frustrated by the settlement, but that the decision was taken to save Canadians money and to defend the basic rights and freedoms of all Canadians.

“If we want to be a country that stands for rights and freedoms we have to make sure we’re standing up for those rights, not just when it’s easy or popular, but when it’s hard. In fact, that’s when it matters most that we stand up for Canadians’ rights and freedoms,” he said.

READ MORE: Canadians donate to family of slain U.S. soldier in wake of Omar Khadr settlement

He says the U.S. administration is focused on growing the economy and helping the middle class, not on political controversies in Canada.

—With files from Sean Previl, Global News