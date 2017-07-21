2 Canadians arrested in China for alleged marijuana use: report

MONTREAL – Global Affairs Canada has confirmed it is providing consular assistance to two Canadians who have been detained in China.

Radio-Canada is reporting that two employees of the equestrian touring show Cavalia were arrested for alleged marijuana use.

The network says two Quebecers were arrested at their Beijing hotel on July 14.

A spokesman for Cavalia says Chinese officials have contacted the company to ask them to purchase plane tickets so some individuals could be repatriated.

Eric Paquette says the company is not confirming any of the details of the report for privacy reasons.

The Montreal-based company has been running its horse-themed shows in China since 2015.