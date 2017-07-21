Patrollers checking for sprinkling restriction cheaters in Kelowna

The water police may be coming to your house in Kelowna.

The Rutland Waterworks District is deploying water patrollers to ensure its customers are following sprinkling restriction rules.

“The Rutland Waterworks system is currently running above normal levels to meet the outside water demands. This is due to the extremely hot weather conditions and property owners not adhering to the regulations,” said district Assistant General Manager Kevin Reynolds in a news release.

City wide regulations in Kelowna stipulate odd numbered addresses may water only Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays and even numbered addresses are restricted to Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. Watering is not allowed at all on Mondays.

On your watering day:

· Automatic underground irrigation systems may run between 12 a.m. (midnight) and 6 a.m. on your scheduled odd/even days.

· Manual sprinklers can occur between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. or 7 p.m. and 12 p.m. (midnight) on your scheduled odd/even days. One sprinkler at a time.

· Hand watering (with a spring loaded nozzle) can occur at any time.

Reynolds says yard sprinkling consumes about 80 per cent of total water usage on hot, summer days.