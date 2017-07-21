Woman (and the internet) are grossed out by this airline passenger’s feet on armrests

It’s a sight nobody wants to see on an airplane (or any public space, for that matter).

On Tuesday, Twitter user Jessie Char posted an image of two empty airline seats next to hers. “My two favorite people to sit with on a plane,” she wrote on the social media site.

A few hours later, Char posted another tweet and photo that left the internet completely grossed out. “You guys will never guess what happened next,” she continued.

My two favorite people to sit with on a plane pic.twitter.com/L3WqX4nfkJ — Jessie Char (@jessiechar) July 19, 2017

READ MORE: Airplane Etiquette

In a second photo, a fellow passenger’s feet are seen resting on the armrests. “Today, I flew on the set of a nightmare,” she continued on Twitter.

And to make things worse, Char adds the person tried to open a window cover with their left foot.

READ MORE: The cheapest travel destinations for Canadians in 2017

The flight

Speaking with People magazine, the 30 year old said she was on a JetBlue flight from Long Beach to San Francisco, Calif., when she first noticed the feet after someone collapsed the armrests.

“It was writhing around on one armrest and there was a significant amount of toe wiggling,” she told the site. “And then, from the other side of the chair, another foot emerged.”

“A few things were going through my head: Is this actually happening? Does anyone else see this? This is kind of impressive! What is the best way for me to resolve this?,” she tells Global News via e-mail. “I discreetly looked back at her, and she didn’t see me staring.”

After taking the photo, Char wanted to find a flight attendant. “My next move was to notify a flight attendant, and by the time one finally came around, the feet retracted,” she says.

Social media erupts

The feet tweet, with more than 28,000 likes, has left social media users feeling all kinds of emotions.

Some could only express their disgust in gifs.

What in the holy hell?! pic.twitter.com/PdyRVZZ8ZF — Prop (@prophiphop) July 19, 2017

WATCH: Summer travel tech to keep your phone charged



Others had some unique ideas of what they would’ve done in this situation.

I want to get some fake feet on sticks and put them through the seats. — David Kwong (@davidkwong) July 20, 2017

Eww… Next time, dip your fingers in a cup of liquid, and flick towards the feet with a perfectly synchronised fake sneeze. — Dean 👨🏻‍💻 (@CraftyDeano) July 20, 2017

Some users, like Brittany Prime, even shared her own feet-on-seat nightmare photos to relate.

Could be worse. 4 years ago, I'm still scarred. pic.twitter.com/QoKmkn6aEY — Brittany Prime (@BLPrime) July 19, 2017

This was mine… pic.twitter.com/7XQsyxKxO4 — Mark De Angelis (@DeAngelisMark) July 19, 2017

“I did not expect this to go viral,” Char says. “I’ve been on Twitter for 10 years and I think I’ve tweeted far funnier things. But I suppose this really struck a chord with people.”

Basic airline etiquette

According to Business Insider, there are some pretty simple rules to follow when it comes to airline etiquette. Don’t hog the overhead bin, if you need to recline, do it carefully, and as always, don’t get super drunk during a flight.

Char adds most fliers usually are dealing with their own form of misery.

READ MORE: Travel Tips: long stay vacations

“People are cramped, homesick, dehydrated, uncomfortable. Rather than going into survival mode and taking advantage of other peoples’ space, just do your best to keep to yourself in your own space,” she tells Global News. “Don’t shove, don’t complain about crying babies, don’t jump ahead of people to deplane. Just sit in your seat, appreciate the magic of air travel, and for the love of God, don’t put your bare feet in places that weren’t designed for feet.”

arti.patel@globalnews.ca

Follow @ArtiPatel