Hawaii prepares for possible North Korea missile attack

In the wake of North Korea’s ongoing ballistic missile tests, Hawaii is starting an education campaign aimed to teach residents and visitors what to do during an attack.

On Friday, the Hawaii Emergency Management System will unveil the full campaign, which emphasizes steps to be taken on short notice of a missile attack, according to the Honolulu Star Adviser.

The agency said the North Korea threat is “currently assessed to be low,” according to Hawaii News Now.

“We need to tell the public what the state is doing,” Vern Miyagi, administrator of the emergency management agency, told the news station “We do not want to cause any undue stress for the public; however, we have a responsibility to plan for all hazards.”

In April, the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency posted “what to do in case of a nuclear attack” to its website. It said although the chances of a nuclear attack are small, “with the unpredictable leadership of North Korea, Hawaii needs to take steps to prepare just in case.”

The plan includes evacuation drills for school students and announcements that say “get inside, stay inside, and stay tuned,” according to the Honolulu Star Adviser.

Earlier this month, North Korea tested an ICBM missile with a range of anywhere from 6,700 to 8,000 kilometres. Experts say an ICBM like the one North Korea launched could reach Alaska and possibly even Hawaii.

Tourism industry not happy

Hawaii’s tourism industry is not happy about the campaign, which it says could scare away tourists.

“Everyone’s safety in Hawaii is always our top priority. We support the efforts of the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency to prepare for any threat to Hawaii’s well-being, be it man-made or a natural disaster,” Charlene Chan with the Hawaii Tourism Authority told the Honolulu Star Adviser.

“However, we also know from speaking to our tourism industry partners that if reports are misinterpreted about the state’s need to prepare for an attack, this could lead to travellers and groups staying away from Hawaii,” she said. “The effect of such a downturn would ultimately be felt by residents who rely on tourism’s success for their livelihood.”

