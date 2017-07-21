Two people dead after boat capsizes during storm in Saskatchewan

Severe storms that swept through Saskatchewan on Thursday evening have claimed two lives.

Two people were on a boat when it capsized in rough waters on Lake Diefenbaker, south of Saskatoon.

A volunteer member of the Elbow Fire Department said the emergency call came in about 9:30 p.m.

One person was found dead on the shoreline near Elbow and the second body was found Friday morning about 800 metres from the Coteau boat launch.

Their identities have not been released.

The storms also caused damage in the small community of Strongfield, where the curling rink was destroyed.

It was leveled as high winds blew through the area. The mayor of Strongfield believes a plough wind caused the destruction.

Environment Canada said one eyewitness reported a tornado near Loreburn around the same time, but that has not been confirmed.

Trees are also reported to have been ripped down in Outlook.

Power was also knocked out in parts of Saskatoon as well as a number of communities surrounding the city for several hours due to the storms.

