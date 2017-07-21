Prime Minister Justin Trudeau explores Nova Scotia ahead of role in Pride Parade

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to visit children at a summer camp in Nova Scotia today.

Trudeau is scheduled to stop into Out and About Day Camp in Shelburne before heading to Kejimkujik National Park Seaside in Port Joli.

Later, Trudeau is expected to appear at a Liberal Party Laurier Club reception at the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia in Halifax.

Trudeau is set to take part in the Saturday’s Pride Parade in Halifax.

He became the first sitting prime minister to march in a Pride parade when he did so in Toronto in 2016, then attended the same event last month.