Justin Trudeau to march in Halifax Pride Parade

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be marching in Halifax’s Pride Parade on Saturday.

In a tweet by Halifax Pride, the organization said, “Saturday, a special guest joins the Halifax Pride Parade as we march to advocate, commemorate, and celebrate. See you soon @JustinTrudeau!”

Saturday, a special guest joins the Halifax Pride Parade as we march to advocate, commemorate, and celebrate. See you soon @JustinTrudeau! — Halifax Pride (@HalifaxPride) July 17, 2017

Cameron Ahmad, media relations manager for the Prime Minister’s Office, confirmed Trudeau’s attendance and said more details of his participation in the parade will be shared Friday in his daily itinerary.

Trudeau, in a retweet, said “See you there! #HFXPride”

Trudeau’s most recent march in Pride this year was in Toronto’s annual parade three weeks ago. The prime minister was casually dressed in a blue blazer and pink shirt, with a temporary tattoo of a rainbow-coloured maple leaf on his left cheek. He called out “Happy Pride” to thousands of parade-goers who lined both sides of Yonge Street. He was also joined by his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, and two of his children.

It will also be his second Pride in recent weeks where police floats will be absent. Earlier this year, Halifax Regional Police announced they would be increasing their participation in the 2017 festival but would not join the parade.

Black Lives Matter has argued that allowing uniformed police officers at the parade could discourage marginalized communities from attending. HRP said in February they would not join “in consideration of a national debate about police participation in pride parades.”

The parade starts at 1 p.m. at the DND Dockyard, before making its way along Upper Water Street onto Barrington Street. It will then make a left turn onto Spring Garden Road, before continuing onto South Park Road. The parade will finish at the Garrison Grounds on Bell Road.

—With files from The Canadian Press