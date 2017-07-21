Boeing 787 forced to land in London

For the first time ever yesterday, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner landed at the London International Airport — but it wasn’t supposed to.

Air Canada flight 837 from Madrid to Toronto was diverted to London due to severe weather in Toronto.

Six flights from London to Toronto were also cancelled yesterday due to severe weather.

London Airport CEO Mike Seabrook tells AM980 Air Canada followed regular procedure.

“An aircraft typically has a route. They’re destined for a particular destination and then they file an alternate in case of bad weather or something that took place so we ended up, because of the thunderstorms in Toronto, ended up being their alternate and the aircraft came in here.”

The plane, carrying 220 passengers, landed at noon but didn’t depart until 7:50 last night due to an electrical problem.

Air Canada has offered all passengers a 20 per cent discount on their next booking for the inconvenience.

Everything is back to normal today at the airport. One WestJet flight from London to Toronto has been cancelled today, but aside from that, all other flights are on time.