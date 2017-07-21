Bob Layton Editorial: Over to you…

It’s Friday – let’s see what’s on your mind.

About whether to use artificial sweeteners, Karen uses a 50/50 mix of artificial and real sugar.

Jim has been using artificial for 35 years. He sees these inconclusive studies come out every few years and wonders if they’re done by the sugar companies.

Manoj avoids sugar in any form.

Kimberly says, “Bob, just get rid of that processed junk and start using honey.”

Kevin writes to say, “Bob, you should be using honey.”

Got it!

About what works for a summer cold, Chan has been coughing for 30 days and counting. He tried vitamin C, neti pot, lots of sleep. Nothing helps.

Lorne says nothing works to get rid of a cold. He says just keep washing your hands and remember, good hygiene is nothing to sneeze at.

About the increased security at airports, Sue tweets to say she used to like airports – they were like small communities. But, now, she says it’s like running a gauntlet to get to your plane.

Let me know what you think about that, and about OJ getting parole.

Have a great weekend!

Bob Layton is the news manager of the Corus Edmonton group of radio stations and a commentator for Global News.