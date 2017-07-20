2 people charged after high-speed chase involving 6 police departments around Calgary 

A man and a woman, both from Calgary, have been charged with a list of offences following a high-speed chase that came to an end at CrossIron Mills mall on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident began in Bragg Creek at 11:15 a.m., when Cochrane RCMP received a report of a gas and dash involving a reportedly stolen Ford F-350, RCMP said in a media release Thursday night.

About an hour later, RCMP received a complaint from a farmer in the Priddis area, who said the truck was in his pasture chasing cattle.

When RCMP arrived at the scene, officers said the vehicle fled into the Tsuu T’ina First Nation. Police tried to stop the vehicle, but it carried on into Calgary.

Police said another Ford F-350 was stolen from a Calgary dealership as it was being off-loaded from a semi. Now in two vehicles, RCMP said the suspects carried on, with Calgary police and the HAWCS helicopter on their trail.

The pursuit continued, with RCMP from Strathmore and Airdrie now involved. As officers tried to stop them in Rockyview County, one of the trucks drove into a police vehicle and continued on its way, RCMP said.

The truck was abandoned a short time later, and the male suspect entered the other truck, which was being driven by a woman, RCMP said.

Police said the truck continued driving in a “reckless manner.” The vehicle lost a front tire, but continued driving on the rim towards CrossIron Mills – occasionally swerving into oncoming traffic.

The vehicle eventually came to a stop outside the movie theatre at CrossIron Mills. Police said the man and woman in the truck tried running into the mall where they were arrested.

Watch below: Two people were arrested following a series of events that started in Bragg Creek and ended up at CrossIron Mills on Wednesday.

Police said officers from six different jurisdictions were involved in the ordeal.

Shaylene Mccauley, 18, is charged with:

Possession of stolen property

Flight from police

Assaulting a peace officer with a weapon

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Assaulting a peace officer

Failing to remain at the scene of a collision

Kacy Savoie, 30, is charged with:

Possession of stolen property

Assaulting a peace officer with a weapon

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Assaulting a peace officer

Failing to remain at the scene of a collision

Flight from police

Driving while disqualified

Failing to comply with recognizance

Mischief

Mccauley and Savoie remain in custody. Both are scheduled to appear in court in Calgary on July 24.