July 20, 2017 8:43 pm
Updated: July 20, 2017 9:22 pm

1 in critical condition after crash on Highway 400 in Vaughan: police

The OPP are responding to a serious crash on Highway 400 near Rutherford Road in Vaughan.

A person is in critical condition after a serious two-vehicle crash on Highway 400 in Vaughan, the OPP said Thursday.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in an update posted on Twitter that police and paramedics were called to the southbound lanes of the highway near Rutherford Road at around 7:45 p.m.

Schmidt said one of the vehicles caught on fire. He said it’s believed one of the vehicles involved broke down in a live lane of traffic.

Paramedics took a patient to hospital with critical injuries, Schmidt said. Another person was transported with minor injuries.

Police closed Highway 400 southbound at Major Mackenzie Drive for the investigation.

Schmidt said officers are asking anyone who may have seen a vehicle pulled over at the side of the road just before the collision to call the OPP at 905-841-5777.

More to come.

