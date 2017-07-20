Construction begins on Dorval bike path

Work on a $3.5 million bike path in Dorval is underway, as part of a bigger project to add bike paths across the city.

The aim is to allow cyclists to get around faster – and safer.

READ MORE: Dorval residents want to protect green space

Workers have been onsite since the beginning of July to make sure the bike path is finished before the fall.

New #Dorval bike lane will stretch 2.5 Km on Cardinal Ave. work originally started in May. pic.twitter.com/yweaXqN5ZC — Tim Sargeant (@tfsargeant) July 20, 2017

It is expected to connect to the northern part of Dorval, eventually linking to other municipalities.

“I think it’s great. Hope Dorval doesn’t pay for it. I hope Montreal pays for it out of their own budget,” said resident Bob Bush.

The 2.5 km stretch will run parallel to Cardinal Avenue, between Sources and Albert-de-Niverville boulevards.

READ MORE: New bike path to open this fall on Dorval’s Cardinal Avenue

Ali Excavation was awarded the contract by the City of Montreal, which includes some road improvements and new lights.

Commuters should expect traffic delays and detours during rush hour, while cyclists will have to battle through construction.

Despite the inconveniences, most people say they’re happy a new bike lane is being built.

“It’s a great thing because next year I’m going to John Abbott [College] so I’m going to have to bike all the way down there to get to the train station,” said Cedric Gravel-Switzman, a Dorval resident.

“So it’s going to be really useful. It’s great that they’re doing all this.”

READ MORE: New protective measures for cyclists in Montreal

Eventually, the plan is to link the bike path to the Dorval Circle and Lakeshore Road.