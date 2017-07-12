Dorval residents want to protect green space
Dorval residents are trying to protect a large plot of land from developers, saying that the city should make it into a protected green space.
READ MORE: Dorval overpass still on schedule to finish by end of year: Transports Quebec
About 50,000 square metres – the equivalent of nine football fields – of the McConnell Woods is for sale.
It’s privately owned and zoned residential with trees, a landscaped lawn, an old tennis court and a swimming pool.
READ MORE: New Dorval disc golf course getting good reviews
The plot is bordered by Lakeshore Road, Lac Saint-Louis and more than a dozen homes.
Residents who have backyards that face the green space are asking the city to buy the land and open it to the public.
So far, more than 300 people have signed a petition, which they plan to submit to mayor Edgar Rouleau at a council meeting on Monday.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.