Dorval residents want to protect green space

Dorval residents are trying to protect a large plot of land from developers, saying that the city should make it into a protected green space.

About 50,000 square metres – the equivalent of nine football fields – of the McConnell Woods is for sale.

It’s privately owned and zoned residential with trees, a landscaped lawn, an old tennis court and a swimming pool.

The plot is bordered by Lakeshore Road, Lac Saint-Louis and more than a dozen homes.

Residents who have backyards that face the green space are asking the city to buy the land and open it to the public.

So far, more than 300 people have signed a petition, which they plan to submit to mayor Edgar Rouleau at a council meeting on Monday.