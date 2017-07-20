BUSINESS REPORT: A stronger loonie could weigh on trade but be good for investors

The unexpected fallout from the interest rate hike last week could dampen the Canadian economy, but help individual investors.

With the U.S. Fed now apparently holding back on further interest rate hikes and the prospects of another Canadian interest rate bump in the fall, the Canadian dollar has taken off to the upside, probably much further than the Bank of Canada expected.

READ MORE: Bank of Canada hikes key interest rate to 0.75%

This could definitively put a damper on higher priced U.S.-bound Canadian exports.

However, for investors looking to diversify into the hot U.S. stock market which is logging new record highs compared to a flat TSX, it’s become a lot cheaper to invest south of the border, with U.S. dollars costing around $1.26 today, rather than $1.37 two months ago.

And as a side note, U.S.-bound travellers will find vacations significantly more reasonable with the stronger Canadian dollar.

