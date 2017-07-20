Calgary police hope to find guardians of child found in Varsity on Thursday

Calgary police are hoping to identify the caregiver(s) of a young girl found in the community of Varsity on Thursday morning.

The child, believed to be about two-years-old, was found in the 3500 block of Varsity Drive N.W. at about 7:30 a.m.

As of 10 a.m., police were unable to identify who the girls’ guardians are so they could reunite them with her.

In a news release, police said the girl is safe and being attended to. She’s described as having dirty blonde hair and blue eyes. When found, she was wearing black plants with blue and pink hearts and a white sweater with teapots on it.

Anyone with information on the child’s caregiver(s) is asked to call Calgary police at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers.