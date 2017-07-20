Canada
July 20, 2017 12:38 pm

Calgary police hope to find guardians of child found in Varsity on Thursday

By Online Reporter  Global News

A young girl found in the 3500 block of Varsity Drive N.W. on Thursday, July 20, 2017.

Calgary Police Service handout
A A

Calgary police are hoping to identify the caregiver(s) of a young girl found in the community of Varsity on Thursday morning.

The child, believed to be about two-years-old, was found in the 3500 block of Varsity Drive N.W. at about 7:30 a.m.

As of 10 a.m., police were unable to identify who the girls’ guardians are so they could reunite them with her.

In a news release, police said the girl is safe and being attended to. She’s described as having dirty blonde hair and blue eyes. When found, she was wearing black plants with blue and pink hearts and a white sweater with teapots on it.

Anyone with information on the child’s caregiver(s) is asked to call Calgary police at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers.

A young girl found in the 3500 block of Varsity Drive N.W. on Thursday, July 20, 2017.

Calgary Police Service handout

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Calgary Child
Calgary child found
Calgary Police
Calgary Police Service
Calgary Varsity
Child Found
girl found in Varsity
Varsity child found

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News