Nova Scotia awards Deloitte contract as part of QEII Hospital redevelopment

Nova Scotia has awarded Deloitte the contract to “explore public and private sector-led options” in the redevelopment of the QEII Hospital.

According to a press release sent out on Thursday, Deloitte’s role will be to determine the best approach for the design, construction and maintenance of the new building that will replace the Victoria and Centennial facilities in Halifax.

They’ll also be tasked with assessing the public private partnership (P3) and public options available to the government.