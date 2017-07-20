Health
July 20, 2017 12:09 pm

Nova Scotia awards Deloitte contract as part of QEII Hospital redevelopment

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

File: The emergency room at the QEII in March 2015

Marieke Walsh / Global News
Nova Scotia has awarded Deloitte the contract to “explore public and private sector-led options” in the redevelopment of the QEII Hospital.

According to a press release sent out on Thursday, Deloitte’s role will be to determine the best approach for the design, construction and maintenance of the new building that will replace the Victoria and Centennial facilities in Halifax.

They’ll also be tasked with assessing the public private partnership (P3) and public options available to the government.

Canada
Central Hospital
Dartmouth
Deloitte
Halifax
hospital redevelopment
Nova Scotia
P3
QEII
QEII redevelopment
Victoria Hospital

