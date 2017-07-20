Stevie Wonder marries long-time fiancee in star-studded L.A. ceremony

Stevie Wonder is a married man, with reports indicating the Superstition singer tied the knot with fiancee Tomeeka Robyn Bracy over the weekend.

News of the nuptials emerged after singer Marqueta Pippens shared photos and video from the wedding (she made her account private shortly after), which took place at the Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles,People reports.

“Had a ball and was honoured to be a part of Stevie Wonder’s wedding,” Pippens wrote in a caption accompanying a collage of photos taken during the wedding, People reports. “Everything was so beautiful not to mention the hundreds of butterflies that were released from a box during the ceremony.”

Before making her account private, Pippens also shared a video featuring Babyface singing his hit Whip Appeal at the reception as wedding guests clapped along.

Meanwhile, The Sun reports that there were several other celebrities who performed at the reception, including John Legend, Usher and Pharrell Williams.

“Stevie’s musical pals each got up on stage to take turns serenading the couple, much to the delight of the other guests,” a source told The Sun. “Then Stevie got up to sing for his new bride.”

Wonder, 67, and Bracy, 42, have been together for several years, and have two children together (Wonder is the father of seven more children from previous relationships); this is the 25-time Grammy winner’s third marriage.

A rep for Wonder did not return People‘s request for comment.