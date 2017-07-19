Driver dies after being ejected from truck in Vernon crash
A crash involving a motorcycle and pickup truck in Vernon has claimed the life of one of the drivers.
It happened Tuesday at about 9:30 p.m. on 20th Street.
The collision left the motorcyclist injured on the road. He was conscious when taken to hospital by ambulance.
The truck smashed through a fence, tumbled down an embankment, and ended up in a small creek.
A fire department spokesperson say the driver was ejected and died at the scene.
