Driver dies after being ejected from truck in Vernon crash

A crash involving a motorcycle and pickup truck in Vernon has claimed the life of one of the drivers.

It happened Tuesday at about 9:30 p.m. on 20th Street.

The collision left the motorcyclist injured on the road. He was conscious when taken to hospital by ambulance.

The truck smashed through a fence, tumbled down an embankment, and ended up in a small creek.

A fire department spokesperson say the driver was ejected and died at the scene.