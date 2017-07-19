Here’s what you need to know about new security measures for U.S.-bound flights

Beginning Wednesday, flying into the U.S. could take a little longer as new enhanced security measures take affect at all Canadian airports.

Canadian airlines are advising travellers to U.S. destinations enhanced security measures means you should arrive at airports at least two hours before scheduled departure time.

The Department of Homeland Security said last month that “in light of evaluated intelligence,” it was deemed necessary to implement enhanced security measures for all commercial flights to the United States.

Here’s what you need to know:

– Be sure to have all personal electronics charged as new measures allow screening of devices larger than a smartphone to be subject to further inspection.

– Ensure that protective cases and coverings can be easily removed or are removed from all electronic devices. The Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA) warns that any device that cannot be powered on or removed from cases will not be permitted to pass through the screening checkpoint.

– If you or your carry-on trigger an alarm, or happened to be selected at random, you may have to undergo further screening which could involve: Partial or full pat down of your person and carry-on; full-body scan and swabbing for explosive trace.

– For travellers wearing head coverings, be prepared to remove your head covering for X-ray screening. If you do not remove your head covering and trigger an alarm, you will be subjected to additional screening, CATSA warns. If a physical search is required, you can request to have it conducted in a private room. If no alarm is triggered, you will be asked to allow your head covering to be patted down and your hands will be swabbed for explosive trace detection. CATSA notes that if you remove your head covering during the screening process, trace of the covering will not be required.

– To help move the screening process along more quickly and avoid triggering an alarm, it’s best to remove all metal objects such as keys and coins from your pockets and place them in a bin for X-ray screening. Also, avoid wearing clothing that has pins and metal buttons. If you’re wearing a belt, take it off and place it in the bin with your change.

– U.S. Department of Homeland Security notes “expanded canine screening” will be deployed as part of the new security measures.