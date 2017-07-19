Okanagan Centre wildfire 100% contained; evacuation orders lifted

Lake Country residents evacuated because of the Okanagan Centre wildfire, who didn’t lose their homes to the flames, will be sleeping in their own beds Wednesday night.

The evacuation order for 58 properties has been rescinded and the Emergency Operations Centre is closed as the fire is now completely contained.

However, affected residents are under an evacuation alert and should be ready to leave at short notice.

Fire fighters continue working to extinguish hot spots and remove danger trees and the public is asked to stay out of fire scorched areas for safety reasons.

Parks and trails remain closed.

People returning to their homes are advised to be cautious of:

· Trees that may be unstable and fall.

· Live power lines lying on the ground.

· Small fires that may flare up without warning.

· Ash pits which are holes filled with hot ash created by burned trees.

A town hall meeting is scheduled for Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Winfield Memorial Hall.

People returning to their homes will get cleanup and recovery information from BC Wildfire Management Branch officials and representatives of a fire retardant supply company.

The blaze destroyed eight houses when it broke out late Saturday afternoon.