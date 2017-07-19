Durham cop shoots dog in mouth following attack in Oshawa, Ont.

A police officer fired his gun at two dogs and injured one of them in the mouth after responding to an attack in Oshawa, Ont., east of Toronto on Tuesday.

Durham Regional Police said the incident took place around 3 p.m. after a woman walking her three dogs was attacked by two other dogs in the area of Summer Street north of Highway 401.

Police said two dogs — a Rottweiler and a pit bull — began barking, lunged through a window screen and started attacking the woman’s dogs.

A bystander tried to intervene but he was bitten by one of the dogs, police said.

The dogs then ran off and were cornered at a nearby backyard by another resident.

Authorities said one of the responding officers fired shots at the dogs after both of them attempted to escape and “ran full speed” at him.

One of the dogs suffered a gunshot wound to its mouth and the other was not injured.

Police said both dogs were removed by animal services and placed them into quarantine.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Central East Division at 1-888-579-1520.