Students work through summer in New Brunswick to get head start on businesses

When most students are taking a break from classes, a fast-track program at the University of New Brunswick is helping entrepreneurs take their ideas and turn them into functioning businesses.

Students enrolled in the University of New Brunswick’s Summer Institute Program are being shown the ropes of the business world in a three month accelerated program.

“We take people who have an interesting idea and we help them turn that into an actual business,” explained Melissa O’Rourke, the program manager.

READ MORE: Aspiring entrepreneurs at University of New Brunswick pitch innovative ideas

Those selected do not have to be current or even past UNB students and it provides a stipend to cover living costs, creating an accessible and open program and allowing for a wide variety of ideas.

“We have seven businesses that are graduating from the program this year and they range all over the map,” O’Rourke said. “All of them have the capacity to take these as far as they would like to.”

“We really encourage them to define their own success,” O’Rourke said.

“On your own you can only get to a certain level but with people that have a lifetime of expertise and knowledge that are willing to share with you it can really take you to that next step,” said Summer Institute Program student Curtis Kennedy.

This year’s cohort features a line of cold-brew teas, an innovative physiotherapy device, a crocheted clothing business and a robot outfitted with team building games.

READ MORE: ‘CAT scan for infrastructure’ culvert assessment gets five year commitment

Kate Hunter began crocheting articles of clothing as a hobby during pregnancy.

It soon became a full-time business but one she says she can balance with her motherly duties.

“I invest a lot of time but it’s stuff that I can do when I’m driving in the car, stuff I can do when my kids are at an activity, when they go to bed,” she explained. “When they’re napping I can put it anywhere and take it with me anywhere.”

Hunter began shipping her creations months before beginning the program, but says it’s helped her to understand running a business and everything it entails much better than before.

“I’ve kind of realized that I can’t do it all on my own,” she said of the instruction. “I need to hire someone and the Summer Institute has told me that that’s okay.”

Follow @Jeremy_Keefe