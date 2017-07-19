Queen Elizabeth visits Canada House to mark country’s 150th birthday
Queen Elizabeth II has visited Canada House in central London to mark Canada’s 150th birthday.
The queen was joined by her husband Prince Philip at the celebration Wednesday.
READ MORE: The Queen is getting a multi-million dollar raise
She was given a sapphire brooch from the Canadian people to mark her sapphire jubilee.
Governor General David Johnston used what is likely to be his final meeting with the queen before his term of office ends to thank Elizabeth for her “65 years as our sovereign.”
WATCH: Canadians have mixed feelings about the Royal Family and the monarchy’s role in Canada: poll
He praised her role in Canada’s national life.
The queen toured a collection of Canadian artifacts from the royal collection – including many with photographs of her presiding at important events.
© 2017 The Canadian Press
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.