Canada
July 19, 2017 9:54 am

Queen Elizabeth visits Canada House to mark country’s 150th birthday

By Staff The Associated Press

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip sign the visitors book during a visit to Canada House to celebrate Canada's 150th anniversary of Confederation, in central London, Britain July 19, 2017.

REUTERS/Stefan Rousseau/Pool
Queen Elizabeth II has visited Canada House in central London to mark Canada’s 150th birthday.

The queen was joined by her husband Prince Philip at the celebration Wednesday.

She was given a sapphire brooch from the Canadian people to mark her sapphire jubilee.

Governor General David Johnston used what is likely to be his final meeting with the queen before his term of office ends to thank Elizabeth for her “65 years as our sovereign.”

He praised her role in Canada’s national life.

The queen toured a collection of Canadian artifacts from the royal collection – including many with photographs of her presiding at important events.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

