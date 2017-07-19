Council may be too late to pull license for east end London strip club

London politicians may have missed their chance to stop the re-opening of a strip club in east London.

The community and protective services committee was told yesterday it may be too late to pull a licence for the site of the former Famous Flesh Gordon’s at 2190 Dundas St. E.

A business has applied to open a strip club and a massage parlour on the site and renovations are underway.

City hall could pull the licence for the site, but to do that, they must hold a public meeting. The committee voted to hold the meeting Aug. 28.

However, if renovations are completed and the business passes an inspection, the city will be forced to issue a licence.

There are currently three strip clubs in London.