July 19, 2017 8:16 am

Council may be too late to pull license for east end London strip club

By and AM980

The new strip club would be located at the former site of Famous Flesh Gordon's.

Google Maps
London politicians may have missed their chance to stop the re-opening of a strip club in east London.

The community and protective services committee was told yesterday it may be too late to pull a licence for the site of the former Famous Flesh Gordon’s at 2190 Dundas St. E.

A business has applied to open a strip club and a massage parlour on the site and renovations are underway.

City hall could pull the licence for the site, but to do that, they must hold a public meeting. The committee voted to hold the meeting Aug. 28.

However, if renovations are completed and the business passes an inspection, the city will be forced to issue a licence.

There are currently three strip clubs in London.

