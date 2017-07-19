Train derailment shutters traffic in Strathroy Wednesday morning

A train derailment in the town of Strathroy has left most street level crossings closed Wednesday morning.

The train carrying about 10 cars left the tracks at the Metcalfe Street crossing some time around 5 a.m.

There is no word on the severity of the derailment or if there were any injuries.

Reports say there were no hazardous materials on board.

Rail crossings are open at School Road, west of Strathroy, and also at Carroll Street and McEvoy Road east of the derailment.