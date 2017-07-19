Special Olympics athletes come home with 29 medals

Peterborough’s Special Olympics athletes came home with 29 medals in hand after competing in the Ontario Special Olympics Summer Games in Peel region last week.

Track and field athlete Lisa Butler says she feels great after winning six medals; three gold, two silver, and a bronze.

“This is my third provincials for track and field but this is the best I’ve ever done at the provincial level for track and field,” said Butler.

The competitors hit the field for a variety of sports including soccer, bocce and track and field.

Special Olympics is a grassroots movement that came to Canada in 1969. Soccer coach Debbie Murphy Quinlan says when they compete, they are all one, they’re athletes.

“What’s really amazing is that all 29 athletes that went to Peel the Ontario Provincials, they all came back with a medal which is truly a huge accomplishment,” said Murphy Quinlan.

She adds that being a coach is one of the most rewarding things she’s ever done.

“The athletes teach us a lot about what life is all about and what sports are all about and the true meaning: trying to reach your best.”

On August 21, the team is hosting a local tournament at Eastgate Memorial Park and Hogan field where they expect to see over 200 athletes come out. The games start at 9 a.m. and the public is welcome to watch.